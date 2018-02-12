Stratford High’s Sergio Ferreira won the heavyweight title, and coach Dan German’s Red Devils placed three wrestlers, at the South-West Conference championships.

Ferreira defended his heavyweight title, with a 4-2 overtime victory over Newtown’s Joe Zeller.

Tanner Mitchell at 120 pounds wrestled back to the consolation finals, before falling to Bunnell’s Mike Amorando.

Manny Sanville placed fourth at 195 pounds

Sanville also went to overtime, before dropping a 9-7 decision to Brookfield’s Adam Frame.