Bunnell High placed a pair of wrestlers at the South-West Conference Championships.

Mike Amorando at 120 pounds and Julian DeMatteo at 138 pounds each placed third for coach Sean Sloat’s Bulldogs.

“Mike Amorando made it to the semifinals, where he ran into Hunter Chin from New Fairfield for the third time this year,” Sloat said. “In their first two matches, they had each won once, with Mike winning the most recent bout. Chin made the necessary adjustments and came out on top this time as he sent Mike into the consolation bracket. Mike didn’t let that phase him and he pinned his way through the bracket, taking out Stratford High’s Tanner Mitchell in the consolation finals to secure third place.

“Julian DeMatteo lost in the first round to Steven Leuci from Newtown. He battled back to the consolation semifinals, where he ran into Nick Korzan from Pomperaug, who he had lost to earlier in the season. Korzan attacked first, getting in on a deep single leg, but Julian was relentless with his defense and countered to score a takedown of his own. In the second period, Julian was able to put Korzan to his back and get the pin.

“In the consolation finals, Julian had to face Leuci from Newtown for a second time. This time, Julian had a different game plan and he was the aggressor in the match and came away with a 5-2 victory to earn third place.”