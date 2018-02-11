Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on February 11, 2018

With four weeks left in the regular season, the standings of the Sterling House High School Basketball League finds the Panthers leading the Varsity Division and MonStars on top in the Junior Varsity Division.

On Friday, Feb. 16, there are two games scheduled. At 6:40 p.m. in the Varsity Division, the Celtics face the Storm. At 7:45 in the Junior Varsity Division, the MonStars meet Baja Blast.

All games are played at Flood Middle School.

Varsity Division: Panthers 7-1, Optimus Dimes 5-1, Yoders 6-2, Storm 4-2, Shake & Bake 5-3, Celtics 4-3, Swish Kabobs 3-3, Runnin’ Rebels 4-4, Three Piece McBuckets 2-5, The Lions 2-5, Supremes 1-8, White Chocolate 0-6.

Junior Varsity Division: MonStars 5-1, Showtime 5-3, Greenbeans 2-5, Baja Blast 1-4.

