Nearly 24,000 United Illuminating customers in Stratford and Bridgeport lost power late Saturday night.

Kevin Ortiz, a spokesman for United Illuminating, said Sunday that the outage is related to issues at two substations. The outage occurred at about 9:45 p.m., Oritz said.

Roughly 14,000 customers had their power restored within 15 minutes, he said, and all other customers had power back by 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Ortiz said the cause of the outages is under investigation.