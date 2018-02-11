Stratford Star

Man facing drug possession, weapons charges

By Melvin Mason on February 11, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 3 Comments

A Stratford man is facing multiple drug possession and weapons charges after his arrest on Thursday.

Eric Herman

Eric Herman, 27, is being charged with two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, one count of possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a daycare, first-degree reckless endangerment, improper storage of a loaded firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Stratford Police officers from the narcotics vice and intelligence unit executed a search warrant at 317 Stony Brook Road relating to narcotics sales. Police said detectives learned during the investigation that Herman was involved in the sale of prescription pills, heroin, and crack cocaine. Police said officers also seized a large amount of oxycodone, OxyContin and crack cocaine. Detectives also seized a loaded firearm, which was in easy access of a minor child and a large amount of money.

Police recovered three stolen firearms in a separate investigation.

Herman is being held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Feb. 20 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

  • Larry C

    Good work SPD. You guys and gals make me proud.

    • Danny Cook

      They did good. Yes, Stratford have drug dealers and drug users. Give this thug life in jail.

  • SCR

    According to the state, he was actually arrested by Bridgeport police and was cited for a single charge of “sale of hallucinogen”.

