Man facing drug possession, weapons charges

A Stratford man is facing multiple drug possession and weapons charges after his arrest on Thursday.

Eric Herman, 27, is being charged with two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, one count of possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a daycare, first-degree reckless endangerment, improper storage of a loaded firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Stratford Police officers from the narcotics vice and intelligence unit executed a search warrant at 317 Stony Brook Road relating to narcotics sales. Police said detectives learned during the investigation that Herman was involved in the sale of prescription pills, heroin, and crack cocaine. Police said officers also seized a large amount of oxycodone, OxyContin and crack cocaine. Detectives also seized a loaded firearm, which was in easy access of a minor child and a large amount of money.

Police recovered three stolen firearms in a separate investigation.

Herman is being held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Feb. 20 in Bridgeport Superior Court.