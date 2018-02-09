Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Bunnell Bulldogs trim Bethel Wildcats

By Stratford Star on February 9, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Khalid Moreland scored 20 points for the Bulldogs. — David G. Whitham photo

The Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated Bethel High, 61-59, in Stratford on Friday.

Coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs rallied from an eight-point deficit at the half to improve their record to 8-9.

Maximus Edwards scored 26 points with six assists and six rebounds.

Khalid Moreland scored 20 points.

Bunnell

Khalid Moreland 6 2-4 20 Tyler Staggs-Burgess 0 2-2 2 Maximus Edwards 9 5-7 26 Elijah Alexander 1 0-2 2  Jerrod Leak 1 0-0 2 Derrick Gyimah 1 0-0 2 Josh Giannoni 3 1-4 7

Totals 10 10-19 59

Bethel

Zegrey 6 0-0 15 Lacey 1 0-0 3 Gagnon 2 0-0 6 Legrande 3 0-0 6  Silva 4 0-1 9 Henry 3 9-10 15

Totals 17 7-8 59

Bethel 15 19 16  9 59

Bunnell 9 17 20 15 61

3 pointers: Bunnell. Moreland 2. Edwards; Bethel Zegrey 3, Lacey, Gagnon 2

Girls basketball: Bethel defeats Bunnell
