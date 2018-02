Bruce Bird, the founder/curator of Stamford’s World War II Black History Museum, recently discussed the history of the famed Tuskegee Airmen at the Stratford Library.

Bird was a special guest for Black History Month and the Library’s monthly Sunday Afternoon Talks program where he informed a capacity crowd about the contributions of the historic Tuskegee Airmen, the 332nd African-American Fighter Group that was formed in 1941.