St. Mark holds redeemable bottle & can drive

By Stratford Star on February 9, 2018 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

St. Mark School, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, is holding its monthly redeemable bottle and can drive on Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drop off redeemable bottles and cans in front of the Parish Center entrance.

Held rain or shine.

