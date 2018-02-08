Stratford High lost to unbeaten Notre Dame-Fairfield, 56-51, in an SWC boys basketball game on Thursday.

Coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils are 9-8. The second-ranked Lancers are 16-0 .

Jack Ryan scored 14 points for Stratford.

Notre Dame was led by Nore Davis (18 points), Josh Reaves (16 points) and Tyler Bourne (14 points).

Stratford

Aaron Christy 2 2-4 Jaahdel Cyril 0 0-0 0 Antonio Sciarappa 0 0-0 0 Jack Ryan 6 1-1 14 Sean Carroll 4 0-2 8 Mike August 3 1-2 8 Joe August 2 2-2 8 John Bike 3 0-0 7

Totals: 20 6-11 51

Notre Dame

Medwinter 3 0-0 6 Micah Brantley 0 0-0 0 Nore Davis 7 4-6 18 Rodney Medor 1 0-0 2 Josh Reaves 6 3-4 16 Tyler Bourne 5 3-4 14

Totals: 22 10-14 56

Stratford: 16 9 16 10 51

Notre Dame: 10 13 9 24 56

3’s – Stratford: J. August 2, M. August 1, Ryan 1, Bike 1; ND – Reaves 1, Bourne 1