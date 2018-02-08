Bunnell High’s boys basketball team qualified for the Division II state tournament on Thursday with an 80-69 victory over Harding High.

Coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs improved to 8-8 with the win. Harding is 5-8.

Maximus Edwards scored 24 points, with 12 rebounds and six assists.

Khalid Moreland had 21 points.

Elijah Alexandre had 16 points and five assists.

Jerrod Leak had six points and nine rebounds.

Bunnell

Khalid Moreland 9 2-2 21 Tyler Staggs-Burgess 0 0-0 0 Maximus Edwards 9 6-9 24 Elijah Alexandre 7 1-2 16 Jerrod Leak 2 2-3 6 Derrick Gyimah 3 1-1 9 Josh Giannoni 3 1-2 7 Angel Osorio 0 0-0 0 Jaden McDowell 0 0-0 0 Jerimiah Ngbo 0 0-0 0 Ketel Nkuili 0 0-0 0 Javon Wilson 0 0-0 0

TOTALS 32 13-19 80

Harding

David Council 3 0-1 7 Zamir Hairston 3 3-8 10 Tion Hampton 1 0-0 2 Travel Upchurch 6 2-3 15 Josue Rivera 10 3-5 25 Leon Henley 3 0-0 7 Ricardo Charles 1 2-2 4

TOTALS 27 10-19 69

Bunnell 17-30-15-18 80

Harding 16-23-14-18 69

3 pt: Bunnell: Moreland, Edwards, Alexandre, Gyimah 2; Harding: Hairston, Upchurch, Harvey, Rivera 2