Orthopaedic Specialty Group Education Foundation offers scholarships

The Orthopaedic Specialty Group Education Foundation is offering six $2,500 scholarships to anyone who is a resident of New Haven or Fairfield County pursuing post-secondary training (four-year or advanced degree) in a musculoskeletal care related field. The awards will be applied directly toward tuition and educational expenses.

The Orthopaedic Specialty Group Education Foundation was established in 2009 and founded to foster humanitarian outreach and education related to musculoskeletal care at home and abroad.

To apply, visit osgpc.com and look under OSG Education Foundation for criteria and application details. Submission deadline is Friday, May 4, 2018.

