Six Bunnell Bulldogs sign Letters of Intent

By Stratford Star on February 8, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Richard Souffrant, Armstrong Antoine, Sam Vitka, Avery Nunn, Alex Koletar and Tyler Vancho gathered at the Bunnell High library with family and friends to sign Letters of Intent.

Bunnell High had six student athletes sign Letters of Intent to play sports at the collegiate level on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Bulldogs putting pen to paper were Tyler Vancho (baseball at Post University), Alex Koletar (baseball at Keene State), Armstrong Antoine (football at SCSU), Richard Souffrant (football at SCSU), Avery Nunn (football at Westfield State) and Samantha Vitka (soccer and lacrosse at Western New England University).

“We couldn’t be more proud of the hard work and commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in athletics,” Bunnell Athletic Director Wayne Thrall said.

“These athletes epitomize what it means to be a student athlete here at Bunnell and we want to wish them the very best as they continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.”

