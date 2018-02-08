During a recent 18-month period, 21 people died of accidental drug overdoses in Stratford. Almost all died from opioids such as heroin. Most were white men ages 30 to 35 and 50 to 65.

Kelley Meier, a health educator with the Stratford Health Department, said the average age surprises people because most presume it’s younger people who are overdosing. “It’s not just kids. It’s a range of ages,” she said.

Statewide statistics also show that most accidental drug-related deaths involve people in their 30s, 40s and 50s, with 917 Connecticut residents perishing this way in 2016.

Overdose deaths in Connecticut have grown at a much faster rate than the national average in recent years, according to Meier. And the number of opioid-related deaths is likely to continue increasing, she said.

She also said the number of women becoming addicted to heroin, oxycodone and other opioids is on the rise.

Meier discussed the opioid crisis during a Lunch & Learn talk at the Stratford Library, touching on statistics, narcotics history, how opioids work in the human body, recognizing an overdose, and the use of Narcan to save someone overdosing.

“It’s like a perfect storm,” she said of how the opioid epidemic has evolved and worsened because of various factors since the early 1990s.

Resident Frank Parady said the presentation was informative. “I’m glad the library does wonderful things like this,” he said. “Our community has people trying to educate us. We’re a community that cares.”

Opium, morphine, heroin

The use of opioids dates back to before the time of Christ, when ancient Sumerians began harvesting the opium poppy plant in Mesopotamia and then Greek physician Hippocrates recognized opium’s usefulness as a narcotic.

By the 1500s, laudanum — a mix of opium and alcohol — was the most abused prescription drug in Western civilization. And in the 1800s, morphine was discovered in opium and a German chemist invented heroin, which remained legal in the United States until 1914.

More recently, Purdue Pharma began marketing OxyContin — a brand form of oxycodone — in the early 1990s as a way for doctors to better manage their patients’ chronic pain. OxyContin prescriptions skyrocketed. “People think, ‘Hey, my doctor gave it to me, so there’s no way it will hurt me,’” Meier said.

Some states now have more prescriptions per person for legally available opioids than the actual population. “That’s scary,” Meier said.

As more people became addicted, they began switching to heroin because it was cheaper and available. “It creates a chemical dependency,” she said.

Even stronger synthetic-type opioids such as fentanyl and carfentanil have become available through the illegal market, leading to more deadly overdoses.

People die from an opioid overdose because their body stops automatically breathing. Meier discussed in detail how to help try to revive someone who has overdosed. This includes rousing them, calling 911, doing CPR and, if available, using Narcan.

She let audience members look at an overdose kit with Narcan, an FDA-approved drug that helps someone overdosing survive but doesn’t get them high. “People usually revive in two to three minutes,” Meier said. “It will be the longest two to three minutes in your life.”

Narcan is available at Connecticut pharmacies without a prescription, comes in injectable and nasal applications, and is carried by first responders.

For information on Narcan training, opioid support groups, treatment programs, and other resources, call the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4090.