Stratford Star

Support Cabral for state rep

By Stratford Star on February 8, 2018 in Letters · 8 Comments

To the Editor:

I am writing to lend my full support for Bill Cabral for 120th District state representative. I have known Bill for many years and he is dedicated. Carol, his wife, was a great council clerk, when I served on the Town Council. Bill is committed to fighting for his district. He supports Stratford.

He was a councilman and understands how government works. His Democratic opponent, however, was one of the former Town Council members, who voted against fully funding our Board of Education and worked to obstruct a proper budget, which caused the town to be put on the bond downgrade watch list.

Do we really need this kind of failed leadership in Hartford, with another puppet of Stephanie Philips? No we don’t! That is why I strongly encourage voters of the 120th District to vote for Bill Cabral, who has the proven track record.

Jason Santi

Related posts:

  1. Young is the choice for state rep
  2. Young can bring home the bacon from Hartford
  3. Gresko supports Philips for mayor
  4. Town in need of kind, respectful leaders

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post This Weekend: Boats, concerts, chocolate, art and more Next Post Opioid crisis a ‘perfect storm’ of tragedy
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • YeaYea

    How stupid does this guy think people are? The reason they didn’t fully fund boe is because we have an issue with Robinson and Clarence not showing where the money is going. It was smart for them to not fully fund. Also, don’t forget the new town council also did the same. They could have stopped the layoffs and furlough days and instead did the SMART thing and didn’t because you can’t throw money at a problem and expect it to fix itself. Our town doesn’t gain anything when Republicans are in control and Cabral will be a lame duck just like Hoydick.

    • Benjamin

      people can be pretty stupid, YeaYea

    • Danny Cook

      Dr. Robinson, show us how you spent our money.

    • SCR

      “How stupid does this guy think people are?”nWell, the writer isn’t known for being an intellectual. Him and Petrucelli and Dempsey jumped ship from Dem to Republican. If this keeps up, i might have to jump ship to Democrat. LOL.

  • Patricia Clark Sperling

    Mr. Santi has a very inaccurate statement in his letter or shall I say an inaccurate observation. When Phil Young was councilman, he was on when Mayor Harkins basically rubber-stamped the BOE budget and put it on the Town Council. During that year, the BOE was given an historic amount of money. It is my understanding, in a conversation with Phil that he said he would not support another increase next year if they got the entire amount they were asking for the year before. So, he stood by his word and said enough is enough! That was for the people.nnWhen the BOE asked for that initial outrageous increase – it should have been done in two years, not one. We can’t keep throwing good money after bad and hope problems get fixed. There needs to be a stopping point and he stood by his convictions with it.

    • Danny Cook

      I agree with your great interesting comments. Phil is very good for our town.

  • PatT

    Where is the money for the monorail system coming from?

    • Danny Cook

      Federal government funds are needed, since our town and state government does not have the money.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress