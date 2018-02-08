Support Cabral for state rep

To the Editor:

I am writing to lend my full support for Bill Cabral for 120th District state representative. I have known Bill for many years and he is dedicated. Carol, his wife, was a great council clerk, when I served on the Town Council. Bill is committed to fighting for his district. He supports Stratford.

He was a councilman and understands how government works. His Democratic opponent, however, was one of the former Town Council members, who voted against fully funding our Board of Education and worked to obstruct a proper budget, which caused the town to be put on the bond downgrade watch list.

Do we really need this kind of failed leadership in Hartford, with another puppet of Stephanie Philips? No we don’t! That is why I strongly encourage voters of the 120th District to vote for Bill Cabral, who has the proven track record.