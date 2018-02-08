Light fixture causes Wednesday night fire

A malfunctioning light fixture is the apparent cause of a Wednesday night fire on East Main Street.

Firefighters were called at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday from an employee of Ashcroft Inc., who reported that there was a fire inside the building located at 250 East Main St. Several second shift workers told the Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office that worsening smoke conditions were visible inside the production area.

Nearby employees evacuated the facility and some used three portable fire extinguishers to control the fire. Fire department officials said the building’s sprinkler system was activated due to worsening conditions, which held the fire in check until firefighters arrived at 10: 27 p.m.

Firefighters under the command of Assistant Chief Timothy Brennan extinguished the fire a short time later. Power was cut to the affected area of the building, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal’s office investigator determined the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning fluorescent light fixture.

Firefighters cleared the scene by 12:08 a.m. Thursday.