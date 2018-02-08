The race begins

Let the race for the state House of Representatives begin.

Philip Young and Bill Cabral are on the move, hoping to get voters to the polls for a Feb. 27 special election to see who will take the vacant 120th District seat in the state legislature.

The goal for both parties is to get the message out to voters about the special election and make sure those would-be voters head to the polls.

Democrats from Stratford and surrounding towns visited Young’s Main Street campaign headquarters on Saturday to kick off the Democrat’s campaign to claim the seat formerly held by Mayor Laura Hoydick.

Young, the former 6th District town councilman, said he was encouraged by the turnout of about 30 people. The goal for Democrats is to flip the seat, which has consistently been in Republican hands. Young said Saturday that turning the seat blue is entirely possible.

“It’s not that we can do this. We’re going to do this,” Young said.

Young told the audience of supporters that he left his job at the Bridge House restaurant in Milford to move on with his campaign. “I’m all in. I’m all in to do this,” he said to applause.

Young said he knows Republicans will come after him regarding last year’s budget standoff. Young and other Town Council members of the so-called Group of Six passed three budgets that were vetoed by former Mayor John Harkins. Young said he voted the way he did because residents did not want to see taxes rise.

“I was doing what my constituents wanted and doing right by my people,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill were among the big political names in support of Young on Saturday.

Wyman praised Young as a man “who walks the walk and talk the talk” and noted he was not scared to stand up against anyone with a title.

“We need to not have another Republican in that seat,” Wyman said. “We have an opportunity now to really change things.”

Wyman also mentioned President Donald Trump, whom she referred to as “that guy up there.” Democrats will be needed in state government to challenge what the Trump administration may bring to Connecticut, she said.

“We need Democrats to be able to go into the House and the Senate and make sure we block the laws that they’re trying to force on us in the state. We need Phil to stand up there and do it,” Wyman said.

For their part, Republicans have been active in trying to get Cabral’s message out to voters. The Stratford Republican Town Committee has plenty of red “Cabral for State Representative” signs on the streets, all in an effort to keep the seat held by Harkins and Hoydick in GOP control.

Cabral said Wednesday that he’s received positive feedback from residents in his door-to-door campaigning.

“Everything I get [from people] is positive about sending me to Hartford,” he said.

While Young has talked about “flipping the seat,” Cabral says his name recognition, work on Town Council and other boards and his work with Microboard Processing in Seymour give him the edge.

“Phil’s a nice guy, but I think I have more name recognition in town for the things I do. I’m in it to win it,” he said.”

Stratford RTC Chairman Lou DeCilio said Cabral has held events at his headquarters over the past two weekends. Elected Republicans from Stratford and other communities have come out to support Cabral, a former town councilman and Board of Education chairman.

“Bill continues to go door to door, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The people of Stratford want someone that will fight against Dan Malloy and his supporters like Phil Young,” DeCilio said. “They understand sending someone like Phil to Hartford would be a big mistake to our wallets. They are aware of Phil’s track record on the council and they see the difference when they compare Bill’s involvement in the community and what he accomplished when he had the opportunity to represent the district on [Town] Council, Board of Education and land use [boards].”