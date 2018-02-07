Stratford Star

‘Say it with Music’ concert Feb. 11

By Stratford Star on February 7, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus, under the direction of Jeffrey Leinen, performs ‘Say it with Music’ on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m., in the Lovell Room of the Stratford Library. Snow date is Feb. 25.

The program, free and open to all, will include chorus favorites, a piano solo by Michael Camporiale, and vocal selections by soloists Simon Fleger, Edith Brown, and Edna Freeman.

Voluntary monetary donations will be accepted on behalf of the Sterling House Food Pantry. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.; seating is limited.

