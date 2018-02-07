Stratford Star

Tip-a-Cop event to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut

By HAN Network on February 7, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Local law enforcement officers will host a Tip-a-Cop event to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut on Friday, Feb. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Chip’s Family Restaurant, 525 Tunxis Hill Cut Off, Fairfield.

During the event, officers will volunteer their time to assist restaurant staff in taking orders and serving breakfast and lunch to customers. All tips the officers receive for their efforts will go to Special Olympics Connecticut to support its year-round sports, health and fitness programs for athletes of all abilities.

Tip-A-Cop is a Law Enforcement Torch Run event to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut. For more information, call 203-230-1201 or email [email protected].

Related posts:

  1. Registration open for Penguin Plunge to benefit Special Olympics
  2. Bridgeport Rescue Mission is beneficiary of food collection
  3. JLEFC hosts Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk at Beardsley Zoo
  4. Synthetic Turf Council comments on EHHI report

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Young is the choice for state rep Next Post Thursday: 'Straight Talk' on opioid addiction, using Narcan to save lives
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress