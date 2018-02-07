Stratford Star

Young is the choice for state rep

By Stratford Star on February 7, 2018 in Letters

To the Editor:

There has not been a lot of excitement over the upcoming special election to fill the 120th District for the House of Representatives vacated by our new mayor. But this election may affect Stratford’s future much more than people think. Do we want to tag along like sheep? No. Democracy is sacred to Americans, and we should do our part by voting carefully on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

I have seen Phil Young as he builds his campaign. I have seen someone who is dedicated, honest, and says it like is. These are the qualities needed by our next state representative. Phil can sift the chaff from the wheat and he has a reputation among the Connecticut state leaders as a man who is willing to stand up and fight for what is right.

You may recall that State education funds have become the fulcrum of Stratford’s budget. Phil will work with our 121st District Rep. Joe Gresko and together they will strengthen  Stratford’s place in the Legislature. I am sure they are compatible. Please vote on Feb. 27 at your usual  voting place.

Ann Eisinger

 

  • Kenny

    You don’t have to own property to vote either you just need to be bonafided. Check with the Registrar for information. If you need an absentee ballot stop by the Town Clerk’s office.

    • Bill

      Phil will do nothing for Stratford. And his campaign manager is full of hot air.

