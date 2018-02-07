Young is the choice for state rep

To the Editor:

There has not been a lot of excitement over the upcoming special election to fill the 120th District for the House of Representatives vacated by our new mayor. But this election may affect Stratford’s future much more than people think. Do we want to tag along like sheep? No. Democracy is sacred to Americans, and we should do our part by voting carefully on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

I have seen Phil Young as he builds his campaign. I have seen someone who is dedicated, honest, and says it like is. These are the qualities needed by our next state representative. Phil can sift the chaff from the wheat and he has a reputation among the Connecticut state leaders as a man who is willing to stand up and fight for what is right.

You may recall that State education funds have become the fulcrum of Stratford’s budget. Phil will work with our 121st District Rep. Joe Gresko and together they will strengthen Stratford’s place in the Legislature. I am sure they are compatible. Please vote on Feb. 27 at your usual voting place.