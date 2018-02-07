Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Bunnell falls to Immaculate High

By Stratford Star on February 7, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Bunnell High’s girls basketball team lost a 53-36 decision to Immaculate High in Danbury on Tuesday.

Amana Zdru scored 14 points and Kelly Hylton 12 for the Bulldogs.

Caroline Wax had 14 points for the Mustangs.

Bunnell

Amanda Zdru 14 Hannah McLaughlin 00 Jasmine St. Clair 04 Maura Kelly 02 Alyssa Wright 00 Brianna Ramos 02 Yvemalya Germain 00 Kristin Zach 00 Deanna Fuetnes 00 Toni Greene 00 Kelly Hylton 12 Tatiana Wright 02

Immaculate 52

Kasey Peralta 02 Caroline Wax 14 Meghan Coyle 00 Sam Mulvey 00 Marcella Daily 15 Sydney Brown 00 Sophia Mingachos 00 Mackenzie O’Rourke 06 Kinsey Jarbo 05 Meghan Schlichtig 07 Olivia Kent 03 Valerie Quish 00

Related posts:

  1. Shelton defeats Bunnell
  2. Girls basketball: Notre Dame defeats Bunnell High
  3. Girls basketball: Lady Bulldogs lose to Nighthawks
  4. Boys basketball: Mustangs defeat streaking Bulldogs

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Stratford property transfers: Jan. 29-Feb. 2 Next Post CT Audubon Society hosts Adirondack Night
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress