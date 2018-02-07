Bunnell High’s girls basketball team lost a 53-36 decision to Immaculate High in Danbury on Tuesday.
Amana Zdru scored 14 points and Kelly Hylton 12 for the Bulldogs.
Caroline Wax had 14 points for the Mustangs.
Bunnell
Amanda Zdru 14 Hannah McLaughlin 00 Jasmine St. Clair 04 Maura Kelly 02 Alyssa Wright 00 Brianna Ramos 02 Yvemalya Germain 00 Kristin Zach 00 Deanna Fuetnes 00 Toni Greene 00 Kelly Hylton 12 Tatiana Wright 02
Immaculate 52
Kasey Peralta 02 Caroline Wax 14 Meghan Coyle 00 Sam Mulvey 00 Marcella Daily 15 Sydney Brown 00 Sophia Mingachos 00 Mackenzie O’Rourke 06 Kinsey Jarbo 05 Meghan Schlichtig 07 Olivia Kent 03 Valerie Quish 00