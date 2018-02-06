Bunnell High lost to Immaculate High from Danbury, 56-50, in an SWC boys basketball game in Stratford on Tuesday.

Immaculate improved to 12-4. Bunnell is 7-8.

Elijah Alexandre made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs, who saw their five-game win streak snapped.

Khalid Moreland scored 15 points.

Bunnell rallied from a 31-21 halftime deficit to close within 37-36 after three quarters.

Bunnell

Khalid Moreland 4 7-9 15 Tyler Staggs-Burgess 1 0-0 2 Maximus Edwards 3 3-4 9 Elijah Alexandre 6 0-0 16 Jerrod Leak 3 0-0 6 Derrick Gyimah 1 0-0 2 Ketel Nkuili 0 0-0 0 Josh Giannoni 0 0-0 0

Totals 18 10-13 50

Immaculate

Payton 6 0-4 12 Basile 4 0-0 11 Woods 2 3-5 7 Guth 5 2-4 15 Doherty 3 0-0 7 Deakin 0 2-4 2 Johnson 1 0-0 2

Totals 21 7-17 56

3 pointers: Bunnell Alexandre 4; Immaculate. Basile 3, Guth 3, Doherty

Immaculate 17 14 6 19 56

Bunnell 10 11 15 14 50