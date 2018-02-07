CT Audubon Society hosts Adirondack Night

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street hosts Adirondack Night — Howl at the Moon on Saturday, March 3, from 6-9 p.m.

Under a nearly full moon, this year’s “Howl at the Moon” theme sets the tone for a casual, fun evening that will feature hearty cuisine, local craft beers, foot-tapping music and both a silent and online auction.

The Center at Fairfield on Burr Street will be transformed into a rustic mountain lodge where guests may enjoy Audubon’s famous recipe chilis appetizers and desserts, music by The Merwin Mountain Band, an open bar, and local craft beers provided by New England Brewing Company and Two Roads Brewing Company.

In addition to a silent auction, this year’s fleece and flannel occasion will include an online auction conducted by Black Rock Galleries of Bridgeport. Staff naturalists also will be present with some of the Center’s resident animal ambassadors to welcome guests.

Cost is $75 per person. Proceeds will support The Connecticut Audubon Society’s conservation and environmental education programs. More information about the event, the online auction and purchasing tickets is available at ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield or by calling 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Visit The Connecticut Audubon Society’s website at www.ctaudubon.org for a complete view of statewide programs and special events.