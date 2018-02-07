Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: Jan. 29-Feb. 2

By Stratford Star on February 7, 2018 in Community, News, Property Transfers · 0 Comments

Property Transfers, Jan. 29 to Feb. 2

1600 Lordship Blvd, Main Street Acc: Robert C. Gill to James S. Edwards for $15,000.

120 Valley View Road: Richard. D. Kendrick Sr. and Maureen F. Kendrick to Linda I. Rosario for $445,000.

244 Wakelee Ave.: The Kalcar Corp to Gale Marie Mayeran for $344,500.

795 Nichols Ave.: Mustafa Ali Mert to Ronald Walter Washburn III for $262,000.

264 Sedgewick Ave.: Lilly R. Roye to Ivy McFadden for $195,000.

175 Pepperidge Circle: Dianne J. Auger to Candice Willie-Lawes for $385,000.

165 Breakers Lane: Robert A. Hlavacek to T&J Realty for $267,000.

250 Milford Ave.: MTGLQ Invest ℅ Selene Finance to Michael Nogic for $165,000.

64 Temple St.: Nilsa Champoux to Melissa Champoux for $1.

1680 North Ave.: Bosler Heiko to Michael Quiles for $246,000.

78 Emerson Drive: Judith A. and Gregory P. Curtin to The Kalcar Corp. for $225,000.

1195 Cutspring Road: Andrew J. German to Frederick C. and Donna L. Hawley for $16,000.

1195 Cutspring Road: Estate of Cynthia German to Frederick C. and Donna L. Hawley for $16,000.

946 South Ave.: Yellow Moose Properties to Christian Gutierrez and April Szarmach for $255,000.

93 Highland Terrace: Michele Mackenzie to 93 Highland Terrace LLC for $165,000.

220 Patricia Drive: Obaidullah and Yasamin Shair to Kevin L. Hill for $435,000.

112 Temple St.: Valerie S. Hanna to Jorge Chutan for $205,000.

395 High View Drive: Raymond H. Lyn to Jaipaul Khan for $386,000.

626 Wilcoxson Ave.: Alice Kirschner to Benito Urgiles tor $140,000.

52 Swanson Ave.: Joseph Roginielewicz to 52 Swanson Ave. Stratford LLC for $80,000.

474 Connors Lane: Janet Harvilchuck, Executrix to John Chop for $232,000.

297 Windsor Ave.: Cristina T. Mongillo to Anthony Padron for $275,000.

224 Bruce Ave.: Aracely Gonzalez to Ariana Montalvo for $179,000.

 

Related posts:

  1. Stratford property transfers: Dec. 26-29
  2. Stratford property transfers: Jan. 8-12
  3. Stratford property transfers: Jan. 15-26
  4. Stratford property transfers: Jan. 2-5

Tags: ,

Previous Post Stratford schools closed on Wednesday Next Post Girls basketball: Bunnell falls to Immaculate High
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress