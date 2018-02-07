Stratford property transfers: Jan. 29-Feb. 2

Property Transfers, Jan. 29 to Feb. 2

1600 Lordship Blvd, Main Street Acc: Robert C. Gill to James S. Edwards for $15,000.

120 Valley View Road: Richard. D. Kendrick Sr. and Maureen F. Kendrick to Linda I. Rosario for $445,000.

244 Wakelee Ave.: The Kalcar Corp to Gale Marie Mayeran for $344,500.

795 Nichols Ave.: Mustafa Ali Mert to Ronald Walter Washburn III for $262,000.

264 Sedgewick Ave.: Lilly R. Roye to Ivy McFadden for $195,000.

175 Pepperidge Circle: Dianne J. Auger to Candice Willie-Lawes for $385,000.

165 Breakers Lane: Robert A. Hlavacek to T&J Realty for $267,000.

250 Milford Ave.: MTGLQ Invest ℅ Selene Finance to Michael Nogic for $165,000.

64 Temple St.: Nilsa Champoux to Melissa Champoux for $1.

1680 North Ave.: Bosler Heiko to Michael Quiles for $246,000.

78 Emerson Drive: Judith A. and Gregory P. Curtin to The Kalcar Corp. for $225,000.

1195 Cutspring Road: Andrew J. German to Frederick C. and Donna L. Hawley for $16,000.

1195 Cutspring Road: Estate of Cynthia German to Frederick C. and Donna L. Hawley for $16,000.

946 South Ave.: Yellow Moose Properties to Christian Gutierrez and April Szarmach for $255,000.

93 Highland Terrace: Michele Mackenzie to 93 Highland Terrace LLC for $165,000.

220 Patricia Drive: Obaidullah and Yasamin Shair to Kevin L. Hill for $435,000.

112 Temple St.: Valerie S. Hanna to Jorge Chutan for $205,000.

395 High View Drive: Raymond H. Lyn to Jaipaul Khan for $386,000.

626 Wilcoxson Ave.: Alice Kirschner to Benito Urgiles tor $140,000.

52 Swanson Ave.: Joseph Roginielewicz to 52 Swanson Ave. Stratford LLC for $80,000.

474 Connors Lane: Janet Harvilchuck, Executrix to John Chop for $232,000.

297 Windsor Ave.: Cristina T. Mongillo to Anthony Padron for $275,000.

224 Bruce Ave.: Aracely Gonzalez to Ariana Montalvo for $179,000.