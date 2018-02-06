Stratford Star

Two-year-old sweet and friendly cat will be available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on February 6, 2018 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

This pretty kitty will be available for adoption in a few weeks. She is about 2-years-old and very sweet. She is friendly with other cats. Visit her and other cats and dogs available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

