Keep protecting Shakespeare Theatre

To the Editor:

The Stratford Shakespeare Theatre has overcome years of neglect and bad press, however she is still standing with pride. But we need not wear black to signify her abuse.

It appears appropriate recognition is finally being given to her in the form of keeping the building safe and intact.

In Eckhart Tolles book The Power Of Now, he explains the importance of what is happening at this moment. The past is gone and the future cannot be guaranteed.

Thank you for those people in Stratford who recognize the importance of respecting and protecting the famous lady who has always stood strong — The Stratford Shakespeare Theatre.