Stratford Star

Keep protecting Shakespeare Theatre

By Stratford Star on February 6, 2018 in Letters · 3 Comments

To the Editor:

The Stratford Shakespeare Theatre has overcome years of neglect and bad press, however she is still standing with pride. But we need not wear black to signify her abuse.

It appears appropriate recognition is finally being given to her in the form of keeping the building safe and intact.

In Eckhart Tolles book The Power Of Now, he explains the importance of what is happening at this moment. The past is gone and the future cannot be guaranteed.

Thank you for those people in Stratford who recognize the importance of respecting and protecting the famous lady who has always stood strong — The Stratford Shakespeare Theatre.

Carol Lockshier

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Chicken Soup for Stratford’s Soul
  2. LETTER: Does Stratford really want a Shakespeare Theatre?
  3. LETTER: Let’s look forward
  4. LETTER: Let’s get a plan for Shakespeare

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford students named to fall dean's list Next Post Two-year-old sweet and friendly cat will be available at Trumbull Animal Shelter
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Alta Vista

    Carol, we’d all be a lot happier if you, and all the AFST supporters in town, would foot the bill for this work instead of sticking it to the rest of us. nnI believe that most people in Stratford would much rather see our teachers being paid u2013 without furlough days u2013 then spending MORE money on a theater closed for 3 decades that never earned enough revenue to support itself in the first place.nnYou support it, you should pay for it. I’d rather see a flat mill rate than dump another dime of taxpayer money into the AFST.

  • Lovejoy

    Private funds are needed for repairs and to run it. Many people enjoy going there and it should be up and running.

    • Lovejoy

      If we do not receive private funds, then our mayor should ask our congress members for federal funds.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress