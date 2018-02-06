Stratford Star

Stratford students named to fall dean’s list

By Stratford Star on February 6, 2018 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Marist College: Alexandra Augusztin, class of 2021, liberal arts; Julianna Boras, class of 2018, economics; Remy Cooper, class of 2020, psychology; Sarah Haselkamp, class of 2021, business administration; Anna Velasquez, class of 2019, psychology/special education.

Norwich University: Nolan Shepard Aurelia.

Sacred Heart University: Megan Uhrynowski, sophomore, math major, minor in actuarial science.

Springfield College: Samuel Leventhal, communication/sport journalism.

The College of Saint Rose: Malcolm Brownell.

The University of Hartford: Carissa DiCicco, Jayla Frederick, Cameron Belliveau, Sirette Vicenty, Stephanie Alexandre, Jasmine Streeter, Timothy Breiner, Nassim Amirouche.

