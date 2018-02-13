Stratford Star

Spaghetti supper and free concert

By Julie Miller on February 13, 2018 in Community, Entertainment, News, Religion, Schools ·

The February spaghetti supper/concert series this month at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Route 111, features the Yale Spizzwinks. It’s a night of great harmonies and loads of laughs as well.

The dinner-concert is Saturday, Feb. 17. The concert begins at 7 p.m., immediately following the spaghetti dinner with homemade sauces and meatballs, bread, a salad bar, desserts and beverages, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is $12; $11 for seniors.

For information, call 203-954-9691.

Related posts:

  1. Religious News and upcoming events
  2. Blood drive, Spaghetti supper/free concert and more at Trumbull churches
  3. Long Hill United Methodist Church to hold spaghetti supper/free concert
  4. Spaghetti supper and free concert

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Stratford native Javier Colon to help Connecticut homeless shelter
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress