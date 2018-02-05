Murphy highlights Stratford’s XG Industries

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy announced on Monday that XG Industries of Stratford is this week’s Murphy’s Monday Manufacturer. Founded in 2015 by two Connecticut natives, XG Industries manufactures nanoparticle-infused lubricants that are used to clean and protect metal surfaces, tools or any metal equipment exposed to water or weather. XG Industries’ products are non-toxic and 100% eco-friendly, and can be used in consumers’ households, on sports equipment and automobiles, and in machining applications to reduce friction and prevent rust, corrosion, and oxidation.

XG Industries employs 10 workers, and is planning to soon hire more chemists and sales and operations managers. The manufacturer has four patents on the technology used to create their products. A wide variety of customers, including nine police departments and the U.S. military, rely on XG Industries’ lubricants. The Stratford company is looking to expand its operations to a larger facility.

“Whether it’s for police departments, the U.S. military, cyclists, or car owners, XG Industries’ lubricants are used by a wide range of customers,” Murphy said. “The Stratford team turned an innovative, new technology into a business, and I’m excited to see them grow.”

The manufacturing industry plays a crucial role throughout Connecticut communities, creating new jobs and accelerating our state’s economic recovery. Today, Connecticut’s 4,600 manufacturers account for 10% of the state’s jobs and 87% of the state’s total exports. In order to protect and grow manufacturing jobs in Connecticut, Murphy has introduced two pieces of legislation that aim to strengthen existing standards and prioritize the purchase of American-made goods, the BuyAmerican.gov Act and the American Jobs Matter Act.