The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host the band Nina Et Cetera on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m.

The band was brought back to the library by popular demand. They perform a cross section of American music from blues, jazz standards, folk, country, gospel, to early rock and roll and country.

The concert is free and open to the public. To reserve a seat, register through the library’s websit trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452- 5197.