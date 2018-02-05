Stratford Star

Crystal needs a home

By HAN Network on February 5, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Crystal is a sweet, female spayed short-haired cat with pretty eyes, about 6 years young. She is mellow, calm, affectionate, healthy and cuddly.

She prefers no other cats. She would be best in a home as the only pet or may be fine with a mellow small dog.

She loves attention, and would be great company for someone alone. She has had a tough life until we rescued her; she is very sweet.

For an application or more information, email [email protected] or call 203-330-0255. For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

Crystal

Crystal

Related posts:

  1. Crystal needs a home
  2. Crystal needs a home
  3. Crystal needs a home
  4. Crystal needs a home

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Discovery Museum holds fifth annual Aerospace Day Next Post Did I Say That? Contagious commuters
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress