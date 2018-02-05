Crystal needs a home

Crystal is a sweet, female spayed short-haired cat with pretty eyes, about 6 years young. She is mellow, calm, affectionate, healthy and cuddly.

She prefers no other cats. She would be best in a home as the only pet or may be fine with a mellow small dog.

She loves attention, and would be great company for someone alone. She has had a tough life until we rescued her; she is very sweet.

For an application or more information, email [email protected] or call 203-330-0255. For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.