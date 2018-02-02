The Bunnell High boys basketball team used a pair of run-out baskets in overtime on Friday when the Bulldogs posted an 88-84 victory over visiting Stratford High.

“I told them that every one of them had one or two plays that made the difference,” Bunnell head coach Pat Yerina said. “I thought the biggest play of the game came on the last possession of regulation: Josh (Josh Giannoni) listened during the timeout.”

Stratford coach Tim Swaller had called for time with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth to set up a play to break the 75-all deadlock.

With one to give before reaching the limit of seven, Giannoni fouled Joe August with three ticks remaining. On the ensuing inbound, Sean Carroll’s jumper front rimmed the basket.

Maximus Edwards had 33 points and 17 points to lead Bunnell to its fifth consecutive win.

The Bulldogs are now 7-7. Stratford is 9-6.

The Bulldog’s Khalid Moreland scored on a drive through traffic to force the extra session, before Elijah Alexandre knocked down a 3-pointer after a kick-out pass from Edwards to give Bunnell the lead on the first possession of overtime.

Stratford’s Jack Ryan made a free throw and then hit a step-back bucket to tie the game for the fifth time at 78.

Moreland got the lead back with a smooth move to the hoop.

Stratford misfired on its next two shots, and Bunnell made it pay as Edwards and Alexandre scored easily in transition for a six-point advantage with one minute remaining.

Bunnell’s Derrick Gyimah had one of those key plays Yerina spoke of, when the sophomore tallied on a putback between a pair of Ryan free throws and a Carroll scoring drive to help the Bulldogs maintain a four-point edge.

“We had runs and they had runs,” Swaller said. “They made a few more shots down the stretch.”

Stratford’s most important run came when Carroll made three straight 3-pointers to tie the game at 73 with 1:13 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Sean can shoot — we have five players that score with space. He hit some big shots to give us a lift.”

Edwards helped stake Bunnell to the game’s biggest lead at 65-56 on a crowd-pleasing up-and-under drive from the wing.

This hoop followed his dunk following a Stratford turnover.

Bunnell led 18-12 after one period.

Edwards and Giannoni had five points each. Stratford’s Mike August had six points and an assist in the frame.

Carroll scored eight points in the second quarter, when Stratford closed the gap to 30-29 at the break.

Gyimah, Edwards and Alexandre had four points each.

Edwards was dominant in the third quarter with a hustling nine-point performance.

The sophomore scored from long-range, on dazzling drives, and on a put back bucket after collecting his blocked shot.

John Bike, Carroll and Mike August had 3-pointers in the stanza for Stratford.