Baldwin Center hosts Valentine’s Day party

By Stratford Star on February 2, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Jeff Daniel and Shalynn Sedgewick present their Love Show — songs from 1920s-50s on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 12:30 p.m., at the Baldwin Center.

The songs will focus on all kinds of love, between sweethearts, parents/child, siblings, etc. Special songs will be performed, including Button up Your Overcoat, Our Love is Here to Stay, High Hopes, Toora Loora Loora and more.

Valentine treats and coffee will be served. Refreshments provided by Executive Care of Stratford.

Tickets are $3 in advance.

For more information, call 203-385-4050.

