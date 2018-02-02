Stratford Star

Zoning Commission to meet on Wednesdays after February

The new Zoning Commission will host its meetings on Wednesdays going forward.

The Zoning Commission decided at its Jan. 30 meeting to have all of its public hearings and administrative sessions on the fourth Wednesday of every month, while administrative session-only meetings will be on the second Wednesday.

February’s meetings will be held on Feb. 13 and 27, both Tuesdays. The commission will only meet once in October, November and December.

Regular Zoning Commission meetings had been held on Tuesdays.

