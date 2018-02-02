Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Bunnell holds off Stratford High

By Peter Vander Veer on February 2, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Led by sophomore guard Amanda Zdru’s 18 points, the Bunnell High girls basketball team withstood a furious fourth comeback attempt by Stratford on Thursday night to post a 62-52 win over the Red Devils.

Trailing by as many as 14 points, 40-26, midway through the third quarter, Stratford was able to cut Bunnell’s lead down to 51-48 when Abby Anka converted a pair of free throws with two minutes remaining.

The 3-13 Red Devils were never able to get it any closer, as the 4-12 Bulldogs converted 12 free-throw attempts in the final eight minutes.

Bunnell got 11 points from Hannah McLaughlin and 10 from Brianna Ramos.

Anka finished with 16 points for Stratford, while Cora Martonak added 14.

“Our kids were able to handle the pressure late in the game and make their free throws,” said Bunnell coach Cheri Eleazor. “We practice shooting free throws all the time. Tonight, it certainly paid off.”

Stratford

Sydney Ritchie 0. 2-2  2 Sam Perley 0 0-0. 0 Keryna Upchurch 3 0-1 6 Cora Martonak 4 5-8 14 Julia Torreso 2 1-4 6 Abby Anka 5 8-10 18 Maddie Perley 1 0-0 3 Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0 Serena Mbachiantum 2 1-3  5 Hayden Smith  1 0-0 2

Totals 17 17-28  53

Bunnell

Amanda Zdru  4 9-12 18 Hannah McLaughlin 5 0-1 11 Jasmine St. Claire 1 2-6 4 Maura Kelly 1 0-2 2  Ally Wright  2 1-2 7 Briana Ramos 4 2-4 10 Kristen Zach 2 0-0 4 Deanna Fuentes 1 0-0 3 Kelly Hylton 1 2-5 4

Totals 21 16-30 62

3 point field goals: Bunnell Zdru  1  Wright   2  Fuentes 1; Stratford Martonak  1 Torreso 1

Bunnell   17   13  14   18   62

Stratford  10    7  17   19   53

