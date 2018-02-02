Stratford elderly and disabled tax relief filing requirements

The Assessor’s office is processing applications for homeowners tax relief between Feb. 13 and May 15, 2018. Homeowners who were 65 as of Dec. 31, 2017 and who meet specific income guidelines may be eligible for the program. Residents who are 100% disabled regardless of age may also be eligible. (CGS §12-170aa to CGS §12-170cc). Current proof of disability must be provided at time of application.

Residents who meet the eligibility requirements may apply at the Stratford Town Hall, 2725 Main Street. Applications will be processed beginning Feb. 13, 2018 on each Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. in the Assessor’s office. No appointment is required.

Eligibility guidelines include a maximum annual income of $35,300 for a single person and $43,000 for married couples to receive state tax relief. The town tax relief program income limits are $51,100 for a single person and $51,100 for married couples.

Items required for proof of all income when applying for the Elderly and Disabled Homeowners Program include but are not limited to:

Copy of the 2017 SSA1099 form from Social Security

Copy of a complete income tax return for 2017 including all year-end documents

If no income tax return was filed, submit copies of all 1099 forms, W-2 forms, 1099 Dividend forms, etc.

Receipts for rental income

Pensions, Veteran’s Pension or benefits, Railroad retirement

Those who want more information may contact the Assessor’s Office at 203-385-4025 or visit the Tax Assessor’s page at townofstratford.com/assessor.