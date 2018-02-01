Stratford Star

Stratford holiday refuse schedule

By Stratford Star on February 1, 2018 in Community, News · 0 Comments

The Sanitation Division of Public Works will be working on Monday, Feb. 12 — Lincoln’s birthday and Monday, Feb. 19 — President’s Day to provide uninterrupted collection of refuse and recycling.

However, the transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on both days. The transfer station will be open on Saturday, Feb. 10 and 17, from 8 a.m.-noon.

Stratford now offers single stream recycling. To find a list of rules, visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080 Monday through Friday.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford holiday refuse pick-up schedule
  2. Stratford holiday refuse schedule
  3. SPOTLIGHT: Events around the Stratford area
  4. SPOTLIGHT: Events in and around Stratford

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post National Weather Service: Expect hazardous Friday morning commute
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress