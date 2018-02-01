Stratford Library sponsors Black History Month contest

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Black History Month contest

The Stratford Library Teen Department, in collaboration with the South End Community Center, will sponsor its annual Black History Month Contest and Celebration. The program, held in conjunction with the nationwide celebration of Black History Month in February, is open to all Stratford students in grades 6-8.

The contest allows students to choose an essay or art submission. Essays and poems about African Americans, past or present, famous and not-so-famous, in teen fiction or by African American authors will be accepted. Art representing an African American or a special event in African American history also is allowed. All entries must be typewritten and include student’s name, age, grade, school, teacher and contact number.

Essays, poems or art is due to the Stratford Library Teen Services Department no later Feb. 5, 2018. First, second and third prize winners will be formally announced and awarded on Saturday, Feb. 24 at a special celebration beginning at 9 a.m., at Stratford’s Baldwin Center.

Complete instructions for the contest are available at the Stratford Library Teen Department. For more information call 203-385-4167.

Sunday Afternoon Talks

Guest speaker Bruce Bird from Stamford’s Black History Museum will discuss the history and heroics of the famed Tuskegee Airmen Sunday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m., Lovell Room. Special for Black History Month. Talks are free and open to the public.

Tax assistance

Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS Mondays and Tuesdays, Feb. 5-April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers. No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

Free health screening

The Stratford Health Department will be conducting free Know Your Numbers health screenings Wednesday, Feb. 7, 10-noon, Main Lobby. Know Your Numbers is a free blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, BMI, and waist circumference screening. The Stratford Health Department also will provide follow up for any individual with high levels and free educational materials

Small business workshop

The second of three monthly small business workshops sponsored by SCORE and the Library continues Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 6:30-8 p.m., in the Lovell Room. Tonight’s workshop provides prospective business owners with the tools they need to create an effective business plan. Using a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis, it will help one to become proactive instead of reactive and will assist in developing a real-world business strategy that is focused, realistic and tailored to one’s business. Presenter: Harvey Hoffman. Free and open to the public. Register at: fairfieldcounty.score.org.

Friends of Square One meeting

General meeting of the Friends of Square One Theatre Company, Stratford-based volunteer theatre group will offer a sneak-preview of the theatre’s March production of White Guy on the Bus Monday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. Light refreshments served. Free and open to the public.

Adult book club

An adult winter reading program is now being held at the Library. Readers should fill out a ticket for each book read and drop it off at the Library to be entered into the weekly prize drawing. Can’t make it down for a visit? Send the Library a direct message on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and include name, telephone/email, and book(s) you read for the week. Winners will be called and announced on the Library’s social media pages each week. Program ends Feb. 13.

Knit Wits

New drop-in knitting program runs Wednesdays, Feb. 14 and 28, 6-7:30, Lovell Room. Get tips and share ideas while working on your own projects. Library provides needles and yarn. No registration required.

Film series

Monday Matinees film series offers free showings of recent, popular films on monthly Monday afternoons at noon. Movies are shown uncut on widescreen in the Stratford Library Lovell Room. Due to scheduling conflicts this year, film showings in February through April will be held on Wednesdays. The 2018 schedule is as follows: The Big Sick, rated R, Feb. 14; Victoria & Abdul, rated PG-13, March 14; Stronger, rated R, April 11; Thor: Ragnorok, rated PG-13, May 14; Blade Runner 2049, rated R, June 11.

Library closings

The Library will be closed Sunday and Monday, Feb. 18 and 19 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Art exhibits

Original oil and acrylic paintings by the late Stratford artist Matthew Fasanella will be the memorial art exhibit through January. Original sculpture and paintings by Stratford artist Georgene Fasanella will be the art exhibit through February. Free and open to the public.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: Feb. 26, March 26, April 30 (Excel class), May 21 (Word class), June 18 (resume class), July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee features Pulitzer Prize winner, The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead Wednesday, Feb. 28, noon, Lovell Room.

Other titles include Lilac Girls by Martha Hall Kelly (March 28); Bear Town by Fredrik Backman (April 18); Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate (May 30) and Glass Houses by Louise Penny (June 27).

Kathy Faggella leads discussion. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

Storytimes

Free weekly storytimes for children. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m.for ages 1-2; Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 (ages 3-5). Baby Lapsit meets Thursdays at 10:30 for babies up to 18 months. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 (ages 2-5). No registration required; drop in.