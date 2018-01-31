Bunnell High School is currently seeking applicants to fill a vacancy for head boys outdoor track and field coach for the upcoming spring season.

Salary will be per Stratford Education Association agreement.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, selecting the squad for the team; planning and scheduling a regular program of practice; attending league, district and school staff meetings, sports awards programs and banquets; overseeing the safety conditions of practice, game and locker room areas; completing required paperwork; explaining and enforcing eligibility rules, training rules and regulations; and assuming responsibility for uniforms and equipment.

A full description of duties is available in the Personnel Office.

Requirements: Valid CT Coaching permit (or eligible for temporary permit), Current CPR and First Aid certifications, Concussion Mod 15. If interested, please submit an application online via: https://www.applitrack.com/stratfordk12/onlineapp/.