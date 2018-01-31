Aaron Turner announces run for state Senate

Last week, Aaron Turner officially filed his paperwork to run for state Senate in the 23rd District which covers parts of Bridgeport and Stratford. Turner is an employment specialist at the Workplace in Bridgeport. Prior to that, Turner worked as Senator Ed Gomes’ legislative aide, who currently represents the 23rd senate district in Hartford.

“For me, this is bigger than just a run for state senate,” Turner stated Wednesday. “This campaign represents the people of Bridgeport who have shared in the pride, as well as the challenges, that comes with being born and raised in this city. My family faced many of the same issues that kids in Bridgeport and Stratford are facing today, such as parents having to work two, three jobs to makes ends meet, a woefully underfunded public school system, and the constant presence of violence and drug abuse. Despite these challenges, I went to UConn and came back to work in public service after graduating. I know what makes this district great, and I want to be a leader in helping our community build stronger together, and to fight for policies that will positively impact our people.”

Senator Ed Gomes lauded Turner’s decision to run on Wednesday. “Aaron Turner is a man of integrity, intelligence, and high moral character, and I am incredibly proud to see him step up and run to succeed me in representing the 23rd Senate District,” Senator Gomes said Wednesday. “Even though Aaron was my aide in the capitol, we really worked as partners to deliver the best possible results for the district, and I saw him grow over the time we worked together. His family goes back generations in Bridgeport and I know that there is no one who knows the needs of this city better, and who would work harder to help our people as Aaron.”

Turner has been actively involved in the community since 2010. He currently serves as the Governmental Relations Chair for the Greater Bridgeport NAACP, and serves on the Board for the Bridgeport YMCA. Turner also helped organize police accountability rallies in Bridgeport following the Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown cases to promote awareness regarding the wrongful deaths of people of color throughout the US. In 2016 he revived the Greater Bridgeport Young Dems chapter, and currently serves in the leadership for the Connecticut Young Democrats.

Sauda Baraka, chair of Bridgeport Working Families Party was also proud of Turner’s decision to run. “Aaron represents the next generation of thoughtful and passionate leaders that we need in this district,” Baraka said on Wednesday. “Senator Gomes has been an excellent Senator and I know that Aaron will build on his legacy with fresh ideas and a vision for the future of Bridgeport and Stratford that will help shape where our city goes in the years to come.”

Turner currently lives in the Mill Hill neighborhood in Bridgeport.