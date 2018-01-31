With the South-West Conference championships set to take place at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday, members of the Stratford High indoor track and field squad are prepared to race, jump, and throw with the best of their rival schools.

“SWC track has always been competitive,” Stratford coach Mike Forget said. “Weston, Bethel to name a couple of schools, always put out tremendous athletes in track and field. For us to compete, we have to put our best effort forward.”

Weston and Immaculate of Danbury were co-champions on the boys side a year ago. Weston won the girls meet, with New Milford finishing runner-up last winter.

Win or lose, there are personal goals to attain.

“All of our postseason athletes are working hard to achieve their goals whether it is a personal best or a team record,” Forget said. “Most of it at this point is fine tuning their throw or jumps, distances. It’s always great to see personal and school achievements be broken.”

After the SWC meet, Stratford’s best will have another chance to put their best feet forward in the state championships.

Top Stratford boys are 1000 meter school record-holder Elijah Henry and 55 meter dash competitor Cyrus Dufane.

The girls squad is led by shot-put athlete Caitlin Bacon and 55 hurdler Emily Goddard.

The Red Devils boast many more team members who will participate in the championship meet.

“We had a substantial increase in postseason qualifiers. Many of them returners. Hard work and attention to detail was the lead factor,” Forget said.

Regular-season practice time has paid off in the form of postseason qualification, but for the efforts to lead to success against strong SWC foes will be no easy task.

“They are going to need to step up and be extra focused in a solid Class M field,” Forget said.

The season has served not only as an opportunity for Stratford to improve and qualify for postseason, but also for underclassmen to gain valuable experience.

The program has a strong group of freshmen and sophomores, Forget notes, namely freshmen Elle Moshier (55 dash, 55 hurdles and 300) and Ava Buckmir (55 dash), along with sophomore Chi Chi Anekwe (55 dash).