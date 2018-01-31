Going up against the best indoor track and field athletes in the South-West Conference in Saturday’s championship meet at Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven, stands to bring out the best in Bunnell High’s runners, throwers and jumpers.

“When going up against top competition, our athletes push themselves 110 percent to better their times or distances,” Bunnell coach Barb Poisson said. “When athletes know they have competition, they work that much harder to outperform them in the meet.”

Poisson is familiar with the program, having served as an assistant under Brendon Blackwell for eight years after previously coaching under James Brown for many campaigns.

“I am very much looking forward to the postseason,” she said. “I can’t wait to see how well our athletes perform at SWCs and states. They have worked hard and are ready to have some great performances. Several of our athletes should place in our SWC championship meet.

“On the girls side, we have several athletes that have qualified for SWCs. Leading the way in sprinting for our team are Kesiri Gonzales, Fabiola Millien-Faustin and Dardielle Exantus.

“Leading our hurdling crew are Susie Poisson, Allison Curcio, Allyson Lazarre and Madison Zurlo. Long jumper Jayleen Herrera and high jumpers Wadline Emmanuel and Poisson also qualified for SWCs.

“We also have the 4×200 relay (Gonzales, Exantus, Daniela Petillo and Millien-Faustin) and the sprint medley relay (Gonzales, Haily Cunliffe, Leanny Hernandez and Karima Hamada) that will run at SWCs.

“On the boys side, sprinters Christ N’Dabian and Elijah Henry; hurdler Ramsley Exantus; high jumper Jonathan Cineus; and long jumpers Cineus and Cullen Roper lead the way for individual events, with the 4×200 relay (N’Dabian, Exantus, Cineus, Henry), 4×800 (Philip Bloom, George Bloom, Justin Almonte, Dennis Johnson), SMR (Alex Mosley, Stephen Blake, Alex Knight, Johnson) and 4×400 relay (N’Dabian, Jesone Khantikone, Exantus, John Tu).

“Our success this season is largely due to a core group of upperclassmen who have worked hard throughout the season. They strive to be the best in their respective events. This group helps to foster development with our younger athletes by leading by example.”