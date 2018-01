On Wednesday, Jan. 31, CT Pulse welcomes Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson to talk about her run for statewide office.

We’re also talking Gov. Dannel Malloy’s electronic tolls proposal.

Later in the show, Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.

Watch the show below:

CT Pulse focuses on news and politics in Southwestern Connecticut and beyond. It airs Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski.