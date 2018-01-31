Stratford VNA receives $1,000 grant

The Stratford Visiting Nurse Association has received a $1,000 grant from the Jean Griswold Foundation.

The Jean Griswold Foundation was established to honor the memory of Jean Griswold, founder of Griswold Home Care.

The foundation is a private charity established by Griswold Home Care to further the company’s belief that care for the elderly and disabled should be available to all. The foundation was created in 2010 to promote the company’s collective mission together with its values and to give back to the communities served.

Griswold officials praised the Stratford VNA’s commitment to the elderly and disabled populations in the community it serves and said it aligns with the Griswold Foundation’s agenda to provide low-income elderly and disabled individuals the opportunity to age in place.

Specifically, Stratford VNA was recognized for its indigent care program, which provides medical home health care services to patients without health insurance at the time of the visit or whose insurance coverage does not fully pay for the services at the time of the visit, such as Medicaid or private health insurance. In the 2016-17 fiscal year, Stratford VNA made 400 visits to 95 patients who did not have health insurance during the time of the visits. In the current fiscal year, the organization expects to schedule 450 visits to 100 patients residing in its service area, which includes Bridgeport and Stratford, areas that have a large population of low-income elderly residents and patients.

Cathy Howard, director of the Fairfield County offices of Griswold Home Care, commented, “The Jean Griswold Foundation is an important initiative for our offices. We support the foundation through annual donations and are proud that the Stratford VNA has been acknowledged for its work with the disabled and low-income elderly.”

Mary Therien, president/CEO of Stratford VNA, said, “We are very proud to receive this grant and to be able to use the funds to take care of patients who would not otherwise be able to receive care.”

Stratford VNA is one of 39 non-profits nationwide to receive this grant.