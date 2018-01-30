Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Bunnell loses to Joel Barlow

By Stratford Star on January 30, 2018

The Bunnell High girls basketball team lost to Joel Barlow, 48-42, on Tuesday.

Amanda Zdri scored 18 points for coach Cheri Eleazer’s Bulldogs.

Julia Mullin scored 11 points for Barlow.

Bunnell

Amanda Zdru 18 Hannah McLaughlin 02 Jasmine St. Clair 07 Maura Kelly 01 Alyssa Wright 03 Brianna Ramos 08 Kristin Zack 00 Yvemalya Germain 00 Toni Greene 00 Kelly Hylton 04

Joel Barlow

Julia Shapira 05 Scotland 07 Lisi Chapin 02 Emily Zgrob 10 Annie  Stamallanca 08  Julia Mullin 11 Kinsey Colony 05 Elizabeth E 00 Rachel W 00 Abby Ota 00 Emma Corazzali 00

Bunnell        10 09 08 15.    42

Joel Barlow  11 11 09 18.    48

