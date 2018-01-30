The Bunnell High girls basketball team lost to Joel Barlow, 48-42, on Tuesday.
Amanda Zdri scored 18 points for coach Cheri Eleazer’s Bulldogs.
Julia Mullin scored 11 points for Barlow.
Bunnell
Amanda Zdru 18 Hannah McLaughlin 02 Jasmine St. Clair 07 Maura Kelly 01 Alyssa Wright 03 Brianna Ramos 08 Kristin Zack 00 Yvemalya Germain 00 Toni Greene 00 Kelly Hylton 04
Joel Barlow
Julia Shapira 05 Scotland 07 Lisi Chapin 02 Emily Zgrob 10 Annie Stamallanca 08 Julia Mullin 11 Kinsey Colony 05 Elizabeth E 00 Rachel W 00 Abby Ota 00 Emma Corazzali 00
Bunnell 10 09 08 15. 42
Joel Barlow 11 11 09 18. 48