Stratford High’s boys basketball team used its speed to generate offense in a 79-58 triumph over host Masuk High in Monroe on Tuesday.

The Red Devils improved to 9-5 and the Panthers fell to 2-12.

“I think we were able to put together a complete game, certainly defensively. I thought we defended very well,” Stratford coach Tim Swaller said. “It was nice for us to come out and put it all together for 32 minutes. When we defend and rebound we can get out and run which is what we like to do.”

The Red Devils were paced by Aaron Christy with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Jack Ryan had 14 points to go along with nine assists.

Sean Carroll and Mike August dropped in 12 and 10 points respectively.

Jaahdel Cyril scored eight.

John Bike and Javier Hernandez both added six.

Carroll and Bike each sank a pair of 3-pointers.

Stratford was 6-for-9 from the foul line.

The Red Devils led 18-13 after one quarter of play, as Masuk’s Ryan Winkler scored nine of his team-high 20 in the opening eight minutes to help keep things close.

Stratford outscored Masuk 23-10 in the second to build a commanding 41-23 halftime lead.

Hernandez hit a 3-pointer, Carroll followed with a long-range jumper from the left side, and Hernandez stole the ball at mid-court and converted a layup as the lead ballooned to 39-19 late in the second quarter.

It was 61-41 after three.

The Red Devils scored a variety of ways, including off inbounds near the basket, pick and rolls, and in transition.

Swaller thought it was a total team effort on defense. He was particularly pleased with the play of Christy, not only for his scoring and rebounding prowess.

“I thought he ran the floor well, played with a lot of energy,” Swaller said.