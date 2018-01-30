Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Bunnell wins fourth consecutive game

The Bunnell High boys basketball team defeated Joel Barlow, 54-51, in an SWC matchup in Redding on Tuesday.

With the victory, coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs won for the fourth straight time to improve to 6-7 on the season.

Maximus Edwards scored 20 points and had 11 rebounds.

Elijah Alexandre had 14 points and three steals.

Khalis Moreland had six points and six assists.

Bunnell

Khalid Moreland 2 2-6 6 Tyler Staggs Burgess 0 0-0 0 Maximus Edwards 8 3-8 20 Elijah Alexandre 6 0-2 14 Jerrod Leak 3 0-1 6 Derrick Gyimah 2 1-3 5 Josh Giannoni 0 3-4 3

Totals  21 9-24 54

Barlow

Danny Mangeri  4 0-0 12 Clark Gilmore 5 0-0 14 James Menapace 1 0-0 2 Jake McNamara 2 0-0 6 Owen Corrazelli 7 0-2 14 Jarid Moriber 1 0-0 3

Totals 20 0-2 51

Bunnell     10-  8-18-18 54

Barlow      13-13-13-12 51

Three Pointers: Bunnell –Edwards, Alexandre 2,  Barlow– Mangeri 4, Gilmore 4, Mcnamara 2 , Moriber

