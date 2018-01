Stratford High’s hip-hop dance team placed first in the South-West Conference. Team members (front row) are: Marley Peterson, Alexa Crea, Tyler Bailey (captain), Brianna Lora and Marla Fetcho; (second row) Molly Bonazzo, Skii Spina, Christiana Carrillo, Alanya Gatling, Nora Fetcho, Danaiysha Gregory and Grace Wright; (third row) Ashley Crape (Coach), Sara Radar and Dream Whitaker.