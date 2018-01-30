Stratford Star

Habitat CFC hosts April in Paris benefit

January 30, 2018

Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County presents April in Paris benefit on Saturday, April 28, from 6:30-11 p.m., at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield.

Habitat CFC’s fund-raiser will feature cocktails, dinner, dancing, a silent auction and live music. Guests may dress casually chic or fashionably French.

The proceeds from the evening will help build decent stable homes and bright futures for hard-working Fairfield County families.

Valet parking will be provided.

For more information, or to become a sponsor, contact Habitat CFC at 203-333-2650 or [email protected].

