Support Young for 120th District

To the Editor:

Phil Young is running in a special election on Feb. 27 for state representative in the 120th District in Stratford, aiming to take over for Laura Hoydick, who stepped down after winning the race for Stratford mayor.

Phil, a former Town Councilman whose term ended in 2017 is from the 6th District, was the majority leader of the Stratford Town Council, and chairman of the Ordinance Committee. The Ordinance Committee is responsible for making sure that all applicable regulations and laws for the Town of Stratford are met. He has lived in Connecticut for 37 years and is a proud Stratford resident, with his wife Jen, for eight years.

Phil’s primary goals as your state representative in Hartford would be school funding, the environment and the ongoing opioid crisis, an issue that he saw first hand when he was an executive chef at The Bridge House restaurant when two dishwashers died of opioid overdoses.

“This is hurting a whole generation of people, and if we don’t get it under control now, we’re looking at bigger problems down the road,” he said.

Phil has been a member of the Stratford Democratic Town Committee for five years. He has served as the statewide director of the Connecticut Citizens Action Group, working on consumer and environmental issues, and director in the Storrs-based CT Public Interest Research Group. He is known for his commitment to fiscal responsibility, and during his term as a Councilman an active and talented consensus developer. He took a stand suing Mayor John Harkins, and won, forcing a town-wide vote on the Water Pollution Control plant issue. His role on the leadership team of the Town Council contributed to Stratford’s development and success.

Please consider voting for Phil Young for State Representative of the 120th District on Feb. 27.