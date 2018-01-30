Stratford property transfers: Jan. 15-26

Stratford Star

Property transfers, Jan. 15 to Jan. 26

142 Albright Ave.: Louis Miklos Jr. to Javier Leon for $187,000.

463 Greenfield Ave.: James P. and Doris K. Krzykwa to Creston Capital LLC for $137,500.

550 Harvard Ave.: Colleen Pinkerton to Christopher Hennessy for $229,000.

345 Fairfax Drive: Wayne H. and Robin Williams Byard to Wazeem Harilall for $340,000.

330 Maple Oak Drive, Unit 33: Patrick E. and Dianne M. Brennan to Brian W. Morrissey for $400,000.

1680 James Farm Road: Felix and Ruth Berrios to Evelyn Hayes for $405,000.

101 B Fiddler Green Road: Patricia Jakupkovic to Kevin Prosnick for $145,000.

283 Agawam Drive, Unit A: Helen Easman Revocable Trust to LFS Services LLC for $180,000.

75 Fox Hill Road: Lawrence H. Henschel, Trustee and Steven L. Henschel, Successor Trustee to Pearce K. Basset for $280,000.

551 Bruce Ave.: 119 Wordin Avenue LLC to Ruben O. Manjarres for $220,000.

484 Huntington Road: Willie McCallister to William B. Ramirez for $315,000.

2425 Nichols Ave.: PHH Mortgage Corporation to Elda T. Duran for $171,000.

18 Enrica Rita Way: Laurie Fivozinsky to Faith P. Smith for $236,000.

49 Old Town Drive: Joseph and Gerald F. Mezzoni to John E. Mezzoni for $195,000.

168 Patterson Ave.: John C. and Patricia A. Crown to The Kalcar Corp. for $161,000.

899 Judson Place: The Judson Group, LLC to Herby Paul and Melissa Bolivar for $269,000.

161 Captains Walk: HSBC Bank USA National Association to Maple Ledge Associates for $220,500.

1195 Cutspring Road: Estate of Andrew G. German to Frederick C. and Donna L. Hawley for $112,000.

585 Stonybrook Road: Michael G. and Vicki L. Bonner to Eric Razzaia for $170,000.

57 Cedar St.: The Kalcar Corp. to Susan McCormick for $315,000.

255 London Terrace: Frank Glen Nicita to James R. Lamont for $350,000.

493 Elm St.: Denise Tymon Johnson to Maria F. Delgado-Sandi and Suriel Herrera-Bustos for $279,000.

40 Ann Terrace: George E. Jacob to Duclair Partners of Connecticut for $247,500.

180 Regency Terrace: S.P.A.Z. Property LLC to Donna Wallace for $220,500.

1775 Main St.: Mary Susan Hungerford, Executrix to The Kalcar Corp for $87,755.

21 Bullard Court: Dawn and Edward Nicefaro to Kenneth R. Collins for $22,000.

37 Winter St.: S & S Nutrition Inc. to Brian Belleza for $227,900.

1373 West Broad St.: Roberta Wilson to Bruce Schatz for $150,000.

70 Mill Pond Road: Carol A. Marazita to Patrick Mainolfi for $249,000.

140 McLeod Place: Anna Olah Trust, Lillian Baron, Trustee to Thomas Urquidi for $220,000.

